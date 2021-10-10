Newcastle could target Gareth Bale in 2022

Premier League giants Newcastle could make a 2022 move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

The Magpies are set to launch a major transfer spree in the January window following their recent purchase by the Saudi Arabian backed Public Investment Fund.

Fans are confident the club can begin talks with a string of world class targets in the coming months as they look to rejoin the Premier League elite.

Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho is also rumoured to be on their radar due to his uncertain situation at the Camp Nou heading into 2022.

However, according to reports from Marca, they could also raid La Liga with an offer for Bale in the coming weeks.

Bale has continued to struggle with injury on his return to Madrid this summer and the club are keen to offload him if a deal can be struck.

The Welshman’s contract expires at the end of 2021/22, but Los Blancos could accept a reduced fee for him, if Newcastle agree to pay the remainder of his deal in the Spanish capital.