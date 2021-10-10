Luis Enrique: France UEFA Nations League defeat leaves a bitter taste

Spain boss Luis Enrique admitted their 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final defeat to France has left a bitter taste.

La Roja were denied a first major international title since 2012 in controversial surroundings in Milan.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s breakthrough goal was quickly cancelled out by a wonder strike from Karim Benzema with 25 minutes to go.

However, despite having an edge in the final stages, Kylian Mbappe fired home the winner for the defending world champions. despite appearing to be offside in the build up.

That decision dominated the post game conversation and Enrique claimed the call was an unfair one against his team.

“We have competed face to face against the world champions”, as per reports from Radio Marca.

🇪🇸 @LUISENRIQUE21 en @teledeporte 🥈"Hemos competido de tú a tú contra la campeona del mundo" 📺"Me parecía una posición clara de fuera de juego, pero no hablo de nada que no puedo controlar" 😢"Te sabe mal porque ves la cara de tristeza de jugadores y afición" pic.twitter.com/9woAjCeMhN — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) October 10, 2021

“It seemed like a clear offside to me, but I’m not talking about anything I can’t control.

“It leaves a bad taste because you see the sad faces of the players and fans at full time.”

Their participation in the final stages of the UEFA Nations League have delayed La Roja’s 2022 World Cup qualification with Enrique’s side back in qualifying action next month.

Spain are currently top of Group B, but second place Sweden have a game in hand ahead of their midweek clash with Greece, before games against Greece and Sweden in November.

Images via Getty Images