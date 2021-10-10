Barcelona La Liga

Liverpool linked with Ousmane Dembele free transfer swoop

Premier League powerhouse Liverpool could make a free transfer move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele in 2022.

The French international has been linked with a move away from Catalonia in the coming months as La Blaugrana look to offload more high earners from their bloated wage bill.

Dembele’s is into the final year of his current deal, with no progress on extension talks at the Camp Nou, despite less than eight months until a potential exit for free.

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona

According to reports from Teamtalk.com, Liverpool are monitoring the situation with interest, and could make a move in January.

If Dembele rejects the chance to stay at Barcelona, or the club opt against reigniting extension talks, Liverpool could agree a contract with him at the start of 2022, ahead of a summer move.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad options ahead of the 2022/23 season and Dembele would give the Reds an additional attacking option at Anfield.

 

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Ousmane Dembele Premier League

