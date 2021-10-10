La Roja in good shape before Nations League final as Camavinga returns to Madrid injured

The numbers that suggest that La Roja can beat France in the Nations League final

La Roja face France this evening in the final of the Nations League at San Siro. If Spain prove successful, it will be the fifth title they’ve won in their history after three European Championships and one World Cup. France are no mugs, however. They’re the reigning world champions and have serious talent in their ranks.

Eduardo Camavinga withdraws from France U21 squad and returns to Madrid due to injury

Eduardo Camavinga has left the France U21 squad and returned to Spain after failing to overcome the injury he suffered playing for Real Madrid against Espanyol according to Diario AS. The midfielder suffered a bruise on the instep of his left leg, a knock that’s kept his out of France’s games with Ukraine and Serbia.

Xavi responds to speculation that he could replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Xavi has been linked with the Barcelona job heavily in recent times. The Catalan is currently in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd, but many have viewed it as inevitable that he’ll return to the club where he made his name as a player eventually. Ronald Koeman, the incumbent at Camp Nou, is under serious pressure.

