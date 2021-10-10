Gareth Bale edging closer to returning to Real Madrid first team after injury

Gareth Bale is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and is close to returning from his muscle injury according to Diario AS. The Real Madrid forward is now able to jog on the grass at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas, although he’s still not training with the rest of the first team squad as of right now.

He suffered his injury on September 11th, with the initial diagnosis suggesting that the Welshman would miss between eight and ten weeks. Latest reports, however, have indicated that he could be back in action by November, and Bale himself is said to be looking forward to returning. He’s content with life in Madrid – more so under Carlo Ancelotti than Zinedine Zidane – and has shown glimpses of his best self since returning to the Spanish capital after last season’s loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Everything indicates, however, that this will be Bale’s last year at the Santiago Bernabeu. His contract with the club expires in June and there’s not been any contact regarding negotiations for a new deal. There’s even been rumours that he could retire once his stint in Spain comes to a close. It’s said, however, that the Welshman is determined to end his Madrid career on a high; he has, after all, been pivotal to two Champions League titles.