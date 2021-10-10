Ferran Torres starts for Spain in UEFA Nations League final with France

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has been passed fit to start Spain’s 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final with France.

Luis Enrique’s side are chasing their first major international title since 2012 up against the defending world champions at the San Siro tonight.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ONCE DE ESPAÑA PARA LA FINAL!! 👥 Así sale la @SeFutbol de @LUISENRIQUE21 para luchar por ser campeones de la #NationsLeague ante Francia. 💪🏼 ¡¡A MUERTE CON VOSOTROS!! ¡¡VAMOOOOS!! #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/RhXbJSyGke — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 10, 2021

La Roja survived a late rally to secure a 2-1 win over Italy in the semi finals last week with Torres scoring both goals against the European champions.

However, despite doubts over his fitness in the last 48 hours, he leads Enrique’s attack in Milan.

Enrique has opted for two changes elsewhere in his starting XI with Eric Garcia replacing Pau Torres and centre back and Rodri in for Koke in midfield.

France boss Didier Deschamps also maes two changes from their thrilling 3-2 last four win over Belgium with Presnel Kimpembe replacing Lucas Hernandez in defence.

Highly rated Aurélien Tchouaméni comes into midfield in place of Adrien Rabiot in behind a superstar attack for Le Bleus.

Images via Getty Images