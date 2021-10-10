Ferran Torres starts for Spain in UEFA Nations Final, Newcastle target Bale and Liverpool eye Dembele

Ferran Torres starts in UEFA Nations League final

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has been passed fit to start Spain’s 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final with France.

Luis Enrique opted for two changes elsewhere in his starting XI with Eric Garcia replacing Pau Torres and centre back and Rodri in for Koke in midfield.

Read more here.

Newcastle could target Gareth Bale

Premier League giants Newcastle could make a 2022 move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

According to reports from Marca, they could raid La Liga with an offer for Bale in the coming weeks.

Bale has struggled with injury on his return to Madrid and the club are keen to offload him if a deal can be struck.

Read more here.

Liverpool eye Ousmane Dembele in 2022

Premier League powerhouse Liverpool could make a free transfer move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele in 2022.

Dembele’s is into the final year of his current deal, with no progress on extension talks at the Camp Nou, despite less than eight months until a potential exit for free.

Read more here.

Images via Getty Images