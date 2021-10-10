Eduardo Camavinga withdraws from France U21 squad and returns to Madrid due to injury

Eduardo Camavinga has left the France U21 squad and returned to Spain after failing to overcome the injury he suffered playing for Real Madrid against Espanyol according to Diario AS. The midfielder suffered a bruise on the instep of his left leg, a knock that’s kept his out of France’s games with Ukraine and Serbia.

The final decision was taken on Saturday after an examination by the doctors of the French Football Federation. Camavinga is still suffering from pain in the area, and so has returned to his club to work with their medical team. It’s not a major injury, but it is an annoying one as it comes at a pivotal part of the season for Madrid as a collective but also for Camavinga personally.

The good news is that Madrid don’t play until Tuesday week – when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League – as La Liga postponed next weekend’s clash with Athletic Bilbao because of the large number of South American footballers who need rest after this international break. The clash with Shakhtar is pivotal, however, after the shock defeat to Sheriff last time out. After that comes El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.