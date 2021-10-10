Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona’s move for Raheem Sterling depends on Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona need reinforcements, and the men behind the scenes at Camp Nou are already at work despite the obvious and well-publicised financial limitations according to Diario Sport. Antoine Griezmann’s departure on the final day of the summer transfer window has created space, and so Barcelona are looking to bring in two players – as well as moving on one – in January.

A priority is to recruit a midfielder with a different profile to those currently available to Ronald Koeman. Someone with more of a physique than Pedri, Gavi or Frenkie de Jong, someone like Georginio Wijnaldum or Ilaix Moriba. Wijnaldum was close to joining Barcelona last summer only for Paris Saint-Germain to steal him at the last moment, while Ilaix left for Leipzig.

The club also want to bring in a forward – that is, if Ousmane Dembele doesn’t renew his contract at Camp Nou. Koeman is content with his options in the final third but if Dembele decides against renewing his contract – it expires this summer – then a move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling could be on the cards. The relationship between Barcelona and City is good, with contact open. Pep Guardiola is open to allowing Sterling to leave and the player is open to the move, with the idea of a loan with an obligation to buy floated. All depends, however, on Dembele.

