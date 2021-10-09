Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic linked with winter move to Italy with Inter

Luka Jovic stayed at Real Madrid this summer despite many doubting whether the Serbian frontman has a future at the Santiago Bernabeu. His situation, however, hasn’t changed. He’s played just 84 minutes so far this season and it looks inevitable, according to Diario AS, that the club will look to move him on in the forthcoming January transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reckon that San Siro and Inter could prove a hospitable destination for the centre-forward. The Italian club’s CEO, Beppe Marotta, mentioned that he’s optimistic Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez will renew their contract with the club and that two signings will be brought in during the winter transfer window. Inter are on the hunt for someone strong, experienced and not too expensive. Jovic would fit that bill, as would Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette, also linked.

Key to any operation, however, will be their ability to move on Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean earns €7m net per season at San Siro – the highest-paid member of the squad – but is hardly being used at the moment. Inter are planning to take the hit and terminate his contract before recruiting Jovic from Madrid.