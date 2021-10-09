Barcelona La Liga

Paraguayan invades the pitch during their game with Argentina to get selfie with Lionel Messi

Argentina drew 0-0 with Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco last night in a World Cup qualifier. The result leaves them in second place in the table, eight points behind leaders Brazil and three points clear of third-placed Ecuador. Argentina are yet to lose in their campaign; they’ve won five and drawn four.

The game was marked by a pitch invader who made it onto the pitch and, despite being Paraguayan, got a selfie with Argentina captain and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. He then joined the Paraguay players in applauding the crowd at the final whistle.

Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a free transfer that shook the foundations of European football. He’s yet to score in Ligue Un in three appearances, but did register his first goal for his new club in spectacular fashion against Manchester City in the Champions League. His primary mission, however, is to lead Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.