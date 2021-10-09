Lionel Messi explains the details of his departure from Barcelona

Argentina drew 0-0 with Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco last night in a World Cup qualifier. The result leaves them in second place in the table, eight points behind leaders Brazil and three points clear of third-placed Ecuador. Argentina are yet to lose in their campaign; they’ve won five and drawn four.

Messi led Argentina to glory in the Copa America this past summer, proving key as they beat Brazil in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro – the very stadium they lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany in – to lift Argentina’s first major title since way back in 1993. It was an important moment for Messi.

🏆 #Eliminatorias ⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 0 🆚 #Paraguay 🇵🇾 0 👉 ¡Final del partido en el Defensores del Chaco! 🔜 El elenco comandado por Lionel Scaloni jugará el próximo domingo ante #Uruguay 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/gm2eGi8spZ — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) October 8, 2021

Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain later that summer in a free transfer that shook the foundations of European football. He’s yet to score in Ligue Un in three appearances, but did register his first goal for his new club in spectacular fashion against Manchester City in the Champions League. The way the move came about, however, caught him by surprise.

“I returned to Barcelona to prepare for the season, having taken advantage of the few extra days of vacation that the coach had granted me,” Messi said in an interview with France Football in comments carried by Diario AS. “I had the idea to sign my contract and resume training immediately.

“I thought everything was fixed and that only my signature was missing from the contract, but when I arrived in Barcelona they told me that it was no longer possible, that I couldn’t stay and had to find another club because Barcelona didn’t have the means [to renew my contract]. It changed my plans.”