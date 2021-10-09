Lionel Messi explains how important winning the Copa America with Argentina was to him

Argentina drew 0-0 with Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco last night in a World Cup qualifier. The result leaves them in second place in the table, eight points behind leaders Brazil and three points clear of third-placed Ecuador. Argentina are yet to lose in their campaign; they’ve won five and drawn four.

Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a free transfer that shook the foundations of European football. He’s yet to score in Ligue Un in three appearances, but did register his first goal for his new club in spectacular fashion against Manchester City in the Champions League. His primary mission, however, is to help Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi led Argentina to glory in the Copa America this past summer, proving key as they beat Brazil in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro – the very stadium they lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany in – to lift Argentina’s first major title since way back in 1993. It was an important moment for Messi.

“A lot of big things happened this summer, starting with the victory in the Copa America,” Messi said in an interview with France Football as carried by Diario AS. “I had some really extraordinary moments with the national team, it was absolutely sensational to win this title. This is something I’ve dreamed of for a long time, fighting to achieve for years. We’ve been very close to this goal on several occasions so to finally achieve it – against Brazil and in Brazil – was really incredible.”