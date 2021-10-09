Leonardo furious with Real Madrid over Mbappe, Torres fitness boost and Newcastle linked with Coutinho

Leonardo wants Real Madrid punishment over Mbappe ‘tapping up’

PSG sporting director Leonardo has called for Real Madrid to be punished over their rumoured transfer talks with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe admitted he wanted to leave the club this summer and claimed Real Madrid was his desired destination, however, no deal materialised with the Parisians rejecting two offers for him.

Torres offers fitness update ahead of France showdown

Spain star Ferran Torres is confident of being fit in time for tomorrow’s UEFA Nations League final against France.

Torres has admitted his fitness will come down to a late check but he is ready to battle through to lead the Spanish attack against Les Bleus.

Newcastle eye January move for Coutinho

Premier League side Newcastle United could kick off their January spending with a move for Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Newcastle will not question a potential €50m move for the former Liverpool winger, with six month loan deal also a possible option.

