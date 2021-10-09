Julen Lopetegui says he has “no doubt” Luis Enrique knows more about football than the press

Sevilla have performed well under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui. The Basque coach took charge at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in the summer of 2019, twelve months on from the nadir of his career when he had to leave his position as coach of La Roja on the eve of the 2018 World Cup because he agreed to take over Real Madrid at the end of the tournament.

His time at the Santiago Bernabeu was a disaster, admittedly not helped by the many external factors influencing the club at that point in time. Monchi has given him a second life, however, and he’s not disappointed. Lopetegui led Sevilla to a fourth-placed finish in La Liga in his first season and helped them win the Europa League, before consolidating fourth-place last season. At the time or writing they’re once again fourth, just three points off Madrid and the top of the league table.

Lopetegui was asked a question about his successor at the Spanish national team, Luis Enrique. The Asturian, who led Spain to the semi-final of Euro 2020 and will take charge in the Nations League final against France tomorrow evening, had commented during the week that he doesn’t read the press because he knows more than them; there’s nothing he could learn from them.

“That question is for Luis, not for me,” Lopetegui said in comments carried by Marca when asked about his thoughts on Luis Enrique’s opinion of the press. “What do you want, for me to give you my opinion? He evidently knows more than all of you, without a doubt. From there, it’s up to him what he decides to do. But that he knows more than you do, I have no doubt.”