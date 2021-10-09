Jose Gimenez returns to Atletico Madrid after injury on Uruguay duty

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has returned to the Spanish capital after suffering an injury on international duty.

Gimenez has started six of Atletico’s eight La Liga games so far in 2021/22 before he joined up with the Uruguay squad for their 2022 World Cup triple header last weekend.

Oscar Tabarez’s side drew 0-0 at home top Colombia last night, but Gimenez was forced off on the hour mark, and reports from Marca have confirmed he will now leave the squad.

📄 Comunicado de Sanidad de la AUF ➡️ José María Giménez y Giorgian De Arrascaeta lesionados. Ver comunicado: 🔗 https://t.co/18ZgSgA6fY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 8, 2021

The 26-year-old will now undergo tests on a hip problem on his return to Madrid with the club expected to make an official announcement on his expected recovery period in the coming days.

Gimenez’s injury means Tabarez will be without one of his first choice defenders for their crucial upcoming games away at Argentina and Brazil.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is the most likely option to replace Gimenez after coming on for him against Colombia in Montevideo.