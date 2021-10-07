Sergio Canales back training and close to returning to action with Real Betis

Sergio Canales is back training and close to returning to action for Real Betis according to Marca. The Cantabrian has missed Betis’ last two games after suffering a blow to his ankle against Getafe, but has returning to training on the grass and is determined to recover in time for Betis’ clashes with Alaves and Leverkusen.

Canales is of pivotal importance for Manuel Pellegrini and his Betis team. Until the injury against Getafe at the end of September, he’d started every single one of Betis’ matches this season aside from the trip to Los Carmenes to face Granada. He came on for the final half-hour on that occasion and scored a late winner.

Betis are performing well this term, although several injury problems have raised their head in recent times. Victor Ruiz and Youssouf Sabaly have both suffered setbacks, while seven players are away on international duty in Claudio Bravo, German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, William Carvalho, Juan Miranda and Rodri. Betis sit tenth in La Liga heading into the international break, level on points with Barcelona and Valencia.