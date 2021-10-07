Sergio Aguero making progress in his recovery and is close to finally making Barcelona debut

Sergio Aguero is making progress in his recovery and is close to making his debut for Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentine joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer, but picked up an injury to the inner calf in his right leg on August eighth. He’s now got his boots back on, however, and has returned training with some intensity.

It was reported in mid-September that Aguero was expected to make his long-awaited debut in November, but his recovery may be complete sooner than that. Ronald Koeman has repeatedly underlined that he can’t be judged as coach with so many injuries, so will be pleased to welcome back the Argentine.

Aguero’s return, as well as Ousmane Dembele’s, will enable the Dutchman to switch to a stricter 4-3-3 shape capable of relying more on width and pace in the final third. Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 24th, before travelling to Vallecas to take on high-flying Rayo Vallecano on the 27th and then playing Alaves. Whether Aguero will be back for those games is unknown, but it looks promising.