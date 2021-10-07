Ramos PSG future in doubt before he’s made debut

We thought we had left silly season behind us for the year, but in some outlets, silly season never sleeps.

La Razon are today taking their turn to absorb some clicks in return for credibility. Their story is about Sergio Ramos, who moved to PSG on a free transfer this summer from Real Madrid, but has yet to make an appearance.

Their claim is that the Spain star is already considering an exit from the Parc des Princes.

He’s not been able to play yet because of injury, and they say that there’s an element of the PSG hierarchy that wants to avoid “playing with fire” in terms of his medical record – and get rid of him sooner rather than later.

It’s a pretty ridiculous idea. They signed him knowing his injury situation, and they’re not going to change their minds now, before he’s played a single game.

We expect everything to be forgotten the moment he steps on the pitch for them.