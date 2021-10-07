Premier League team made incredible offer to 16 year old Gavi

Gavi is the talk of the town today in Spain after making his debut for the national team last night.

The Barcelona man became the youngest ever player to start for Spain when he played against Italy last night, and without any club football to distract people, he’s dominated the headlines again today.

AS report that just a couple of years ago, he turned down a massive offer from the Premier League in order to stay put in La Masia. They don’t specify who it came from – but one can imagine it was one of the usual suspects.

It was a €5m per year offer, a deal which AS call “irresistible” for a teenager – but Gavi’s loyalty to Barcelona kept him there, and now they’re reaping the rewards.

We’re not sure what kind of offer you’d have to make now, given he’s a full international, but it would make that €5m a year look small, we’re sure.