Luis Enrique vindicated by La Roja gamble while Canales back training with Betis

Luis Enrique vindicated by decision to throw 17-year-old Gavi in at the deep end for La Roja

La Roja went to San Siro last night and turned on the style. Luis Enrique’s men travelled to Milan intent on exacting revenge following their last clash with Italy, when they were beaten in the semi-final of Euro 2020 by the competition’s eventual winners.

Sergio Canales back training and close to returning to action with Real Betis

Sergio Canales is back training and close to returning to action for Real Betis according to Marca. The Cantabrian has missed Betis’ last two games after suffering a blow to his ankle against Getafe, but has returning to training on the grass and is determined to recover in time for Betis’ clashes with Alaves and Leverkusen.

Fabio Capello reveals Pedri is the Spanish player he’s most impressed by

Pedri blew away many this past summer. The Barcelona midfielder was astonishing at the heart of La Roja’s impressive engine room, sitting beside his club teammate Sergio Busquets and Koke. The 18-year-old dominated opponents with an incredible maturity, showing very little fear as he came up against the great and the good of the European game.

