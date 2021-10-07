Luis Enrique vindicated by decision to throw 17-year-old Gavi in at the deep end for La Roja

La Roja went to San Siro last night and turned on the style. Luis Enrique’s men travelled to Milan intent on exacting revenge following their last clash with Italy, when they were beaten in the semi-final of Euro 2020 by the competition’s eventual winners.

The accusation levelled against Spain during Euro 2020 was that they were capable of excellent football but lacking potency in the final third. That wasn’t the case in the semi-final of the Nations League; Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, operating as a false nine, fired Spain into a 2-0 lead by half-time.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Italy inside the final ten minutes while Leonardo Bonucci’s red card was undoubtedly a contributing factor, but Spain will have emerged from the tie with renewed confidence in their abilities. They’re not a perfect team – they’re flawed – but when they turn it on sparks fly.

🙌🏻 La emoción de saltar al campo a celebrar una victoria así es algo que no tiene sentido. 🤝 Eso sí, siempre cno respeto al rival. ¡¡Enorme partido, amigos @Azzurri!!#NationsLeague #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/knH1LDNLnF — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 6, 2021

Ferran’s fine performance was vindication for Luis Enrique given he elected against selecting a traditional centre-forward in his squad. It wasn’t the only vindication, either. Perhaps the most controversial decision the Asturian made regarding his squad was the inclusion of Gavi, Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder.

He’s not cleared 300 minutes of first-team football at Camp Nou yet, and Luis Enrique’s decision to bring him to Italy over more experienced playmakers like Dani Parejo raised eyebrows back home in Spain. Gavi was superb, however, demonstrating he has all the tools needed to become a top-class midfielder.

“Gavi’s idol is Marco Verratti,” Luis Enrique said post-match. “So I told him; ‘You have to press Verratti right from the start until the end tonight.'” He did. Gavi harried and battled with his idol and was key in helping Spain secure control of a tightly-contested midfield. He completed 88.7% of his passes on his senior debut.

🏁 ¡¡FINAL, FINAL, FINAAAAAAAAAAL EN SAN SIRO!! La @SeFutbol gana un emocionantísimo partido ante Italia que ha tenido DE TODO. ♥️ ¡¡QUÉ GRAN NOCHE DE FÚTBOL!! 🇮🇹 🆚 🇪🇸 | 1-2 | 90+5’ #VamosEspaña #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/E0D34Ex6p8 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 6, 2021

Luis Enrique was right to select Gavi over someone like Parejo. The latter is a highly competent, very good playmaker, but he'll never be a great player. His ceiling falls short of that; he can deliver the groceries and cook a fine meal, but he can't produce a work of art.

Gavi, however, evidently has the tools to become a true great. Otherwise neither Ronald Koeman nor Luis Enrique would throw him into the heart of their respective midfields. Why not get him used to the Spanish national team from the jump?

Such a decision is characteristic of Luis Enrique. The Asturian is an iconoclast, someone who doesn’t care much for fluff or insincere rhetoric. For him, leading Spain isn’t about filing the latest chapter in the country’s football lore. It’s about building a fluid and dynamic football team. That’s why he’s not going to worry about cheapening the value of an international cap. And while he’s winning, he’s well within his rights.