La Roja will face France in the Nations League final on Sunday after they beat Belgium

La Roja will face France on Sunday evening in the final of the Nations League. Luis Enrique’s men beat Italy at San Siro last night 2-1 to secure their place, while France mounted a dramatic comeback tonight in Turin to beat Belgium 3-2.

Atletico Madrid man Yannick Carrasco fired Belgium into the lead in the 37th minute, with Romelu Lukaku doubling their advantage three minutes later. The French comeback began in the second half; Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema pulled one back in the 62nd minute before long-term Madrid target and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe equalised from the spot in the 69th. Then, Theo Hernandez won it for France at the death.

As a result, Spain will face France this Sunday evening at San Siro with the chance to take the Nations League title from Portugal on the cards. Luis Enrique’s squad selection has proved controversial back home, but if he can secure Spain their first silverware since Euro 2012 he’ll be truly vindicated.

La Liga La Roja

