Kylian Mbappe’s mother reveals contract renewal negotiations with PSG are “going well”

Kylian Mbappe is a name that’s been mentioned constantly in the Spanish press in recent times. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and even revealed in an interview last week that he told his club he wanted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this past summer.

That revelation was welcomed at Madrid, who had a big-money bid rebuffed by PSG late in the last transfer window. They didn’t expect what came next, however; Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has revealed in Le Parisien with comments carried by Diario AS that her son is currently in talks with PSG to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes and that “they’re going well.”

Madrid have had issues dealing with the influence of parents before. Mesut Ozil’s father drove a hard bargain, as did Martin Odegaard’s. Erling Haaland’s situation looks like it could prove similar, with his father closely involved in his son’s career. The flip side is that Fayza admitted she advised Mbappe to leave PSG this past summer, even though his father wasn’t of the same opinion. It’s a saga that will continue to rumble on.