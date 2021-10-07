David Villa hails Ferran Torres as superb goalscoring form continues

When Ferran Torres went to Manchester City from Valencia, nobody was really sure whether he was a striker or a winger.

One thing is for sure – he’s a goalscorer.

He scored two more for Spain last night, continuing his brilliant form for his country and his impressive record of goals per game in all competitions this season. It prompted praise from David Villa, fellow former Valencia man and one of his biggest fans, in Spanish paper Marca:

“Ferran is a missile,” Villa raved.

“Not just now, he already was when he was playing at Valencia. He has power, speed, shooting off both feet, long shots. And at his age…”

It’s clear that Villa, who had his own brilliant record for club and country, is a big fan. Any doubters of Torres’ ability are surely convinced by now, as he shows for a top club and his country that he can score against anyone.

If he continues at this rate, this season will be remembered as one where he established himself as a proper striker – and a very good one at that.