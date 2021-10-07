Borussia Dortmund to double Haaland salary to keep Spanish giants away

AS are reporting that Borussia Dortmund are ready to make their move to try and keep Erling Haaland at the club.

The German club are apparently ready to double Haaland’s wages from €8m to €15m to try and persuade him to stay with them – although it still seems an unrealistic plan.

Christina Falk of SportBild had further details about the offer.

If you are in trouble make it double: @BVB wants to offer @ErlingHaaland almost double the salary so that he stays also next season in Dortmund. Raise from 8 Mio € to 15 Mio € @SPORTBILD @westsven — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 6, 2021

Haaland has a release clause in his contract activate from next summer which will allow clubs to sign him for a bargain price considering his obvious world class status.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the Norway star for a long time, and they won’t be deterred by the news that he’s going to be offered more money. They can pay that release clause – and match even that €15m salary – without any problems.

In the end it will come down to Haaland and his wishes. If the two Spanish giants are still in major difficulties in a year’s time, he might have second thoughts.

But the queue of teams making their bids will be far longer than just those two, unfortunately for them.