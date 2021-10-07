Barcelona won’t be able to sign Premier League star in January

Mundo Deportivo live and die on transfer rumours, so it’s no surprise to see them churning more of them out, even during an October international break, probably the deadest time of year for this sort of thing.

Today they’re citing the Sun in claiming that Raheem Sterling will not move to Barcelona in January this year. That doesn’t sound like a very outlandish prediction to us.

Firstly, even if Manchester City are willing to sell Sterling, they wouldn’t do it in January, midway through a season where they look as likely as anyone to win the lot.

Secondly, even if City were willing sellers, there’s no telling how much it would cost Barcelona to make that purchase – and Barcelona aren’t in a position to be spending anything at the moment.

Let’s say it would cost you €100m to buy the winger – how is that going to look, 6 months after you let Leo Messi go because you apparently couldn’t afford to pay his wages?