What the stats about La Liga’s top shooters tells you

We’ve had 8 games of the La Liga season now, a fair chunk that gives you enough to think about as a discrete period of the campaign.

With the international break in full flow, we can look at stats from the opening phase and pick out outstanding players from the numbers.

One of the most simple metrics – shots per game – can also be one of the most plainly interesting. You can tell a lot about which attacking players and teams are thriving so far by looking at who is shooting most.

Karim Benzema is the player of the season so far, and is miles ahead of everyone else on shots per game, according to WhoScored.

Nabil Fekir, continuing to impress as the creative fulcrum of an entertaining Betis, is second, just ahead of breakout winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Then comes Memphis Depay, the shining light of a crumbling Barcelona system. The ever present Mikel Oyarzabal is next up, with plucky Rayo’s Raul de Tomas.