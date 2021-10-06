La Roja News

(Video) Spain double their advantage with superb team goal

Spain are two goals up and now have a man advantage over Italy in their Nations League semi final.

La Roja were dominant from the start, and now have a well deserved two goal cushion. The second came from the same source as the first – a really nice Oyarzabal cross diverted into the net by Ferran Torres – in this case a perfectly placed header.

What a slick move, and what a slick team we’re seeing here. With plenty of top players out, and plenty of changes to Luis Enrique’s team, we’re still watching a national team

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from Sky Sports]

[Footage from UEFA]

[Footage from BeinSport]

Posted by

Tags Ferran Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.