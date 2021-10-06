(Video) Rodri and Ferran Torres show incredible skills in Spain warmup

You don’t sign for Manchester City unless you have pretty amazing technique, as we’ve just been reminded by two of Pep’s players.

Rodri and Ferran Torres are warming up for the Nations League semi final, and both were filmed playing “don’t let the ball touch the floor”, pinging crossfield passes from one side of the pitch to the other, with incredible ease and a perfect touch every time.

They do such a good job that the game continues longer than the video… who knows, perhaps they’re still going now?

You can see their impressive efforts in the video embedded here: