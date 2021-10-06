(Video) Ferran Torres hits sublime finish after brilliant Oyarzabal cross

Spain lead in the Nations League semi final against Italy!

La Roja have been dominant in the early stages, especially down the left hand side, and it’s from there that their goal has come.

Mikel Oyarzabal swung in a brilliant cross, and Ferran Torres had timed his run perfectly to meet it on the penalty spot. It wasn’t an easy finish, but he guided the ball home perfectly, adjusting his body shape to ensure it found the back of the net.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

🚨 GOAL 🚨 🗣 "You have to say the writing was on the wall" Manchester City's Ferran Torres hands Spain the lead in their #NationsLeague semi-final against Italy! 🇪🇸 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football

📱 Follow #ITASPA here 👉 https://t.co/6NabQbryx4 pic.twitter.com/GWSzLxafqW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 6, 2021

[Footage from Sky Sports]

[Footage from Canal+]

Que golazo hizo España. Sorteó la presión alta de Italia con el gran pase de Laporte, pero la clave es el centro de Oyarzabal, perfecto para que entre Ferrán Torres. 1-0.pic.twitter.com/FxpBTIvosQ — Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) October 6, 2021

[Footage from BeinSport]