La Liga La Roja

(Video) Ferran Torres hits sublime finish after brilliant Oyarzabal cross

Spain lead in the Nations League semi final against Italy!

La Roja have been dominant in the early stages, especially down the left hand side, and it’s from there that their goal has come.

Mikel Oyarzabal swung in a brilliant cross, and Ferran Torres had timed his run perfectly to meet it on the penalty spot. It wasn’t an easy finish, but he guided the ball home perfectly, adjusting his body shape to ensure it found the back of the net.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

[Footage from Sky Sports]

[Footage from Canal+]

[Footage from BeinSport]

Posted by

Tags Ferran Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.