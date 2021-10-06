The media reaction to Gavi’s historic Spain debut

Spain’s team for tonight’s Nations League semi final has been announced, and there are some interesting names in there for sure.

Marcos Alonso returns from his long international exile, while Pablo Sarabia gets his chance to star up top.

The standout name by far, however, is debutant Gavi.

The youngster has barely made an impact on the Barcelona first team, yet already finds himself starting a game for La Roja in a competitive (well, sort of) semi final. His fourth start as a professional will be for his national team. It’s astonishing, however you look at it.

At just 17 years and 62 days, he will become the youngest player to ever feature for Spain’s senior side. Ansu Fati set the record just a couple of years ago, and it looked like one that might last a while. In fact, it’s been smashed already.

The reaction on Twitter was pretty explosive, as you might expect:

I mean okay, but are there no other players deserving of a call up than 17 year old Gavi with less than senior appearances? https://t.co/Prw5xfvjfI — Abu Musa Jabir ibn Hayyan (@lifesaruse) October 6, 2021

🗣️ Luis Enrique: “I see Gavi as a calm and patient guy, it's not important that he plays his first match, the important thing is that he plays 50 matches for the national team in the future and I have no doubts that he will do that.” pic.twitter.com/1qaAmmIG3F — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) October 5, 2021

Barca midfielder Gavi starts for Spain against Italy in Nations League semifinal. His country’s youngest ever starter at 17 years and 62 days old — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 6, 2021

Gavi’s 9th game in his professional career will be for Spain. Crazy. 🇪🇸 — La Masia (@Youngcules) October 6, 2021

Gavi's starts as a professional football

Cadiz away

Levante home

Atletico away

ITALY AWAY IN SEMI FINALS OF NATIONS LEAGUE. https://t.co/A80NW8EHZY — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) October 6, 2021

Gavi, 17, starts for Spain tonight. Luis Enrique may not read Spanish media but surely had the pod on over the summer 🤙 https://t.co/xq20MxrebS — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) October 6, 2021

It was Araujo in 2018, Ansu in 2019, Pedri in 2020, and now, Gavi in 2021! No matter how dire everything else around the club is, FC Barcelona cannot stop producing/recruiting *phenomenal* young talents. ✨ — Neal🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) October 6, 2021

Gavi 👀 pic.twitter.com/F3wkMzUFNZ — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) October 6, 2021

✅| OFFICIAL: Gavi becomes the youngest player in history to debut with the national team of Spain. La Masia 💙❤️🌟 pic.twitter.com/WGcsBiXiK5 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 6, 2021

Barcelona starlet Gavi gets his first start for Spain against Italy in the Nations League semifinal. He becomes the youngest player ever to play for the Spanish national team at 17 years and 62 days old 🌟 pic.twitter.com/PQCCI3NbKl — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 6, 2021