La Liga La Roja

The media reaction to Gavi’s historic Spain debut

Spain’s team for tonight’s Nations League semi final has been announced, and there are some interesting names in there for sure.

Marcos Alonso returns from his long international exile, while Pablo Sarabia gets his chance to star up top.

The standout name by far, however, is debutant Gavi.

The youngster has barely made an impact on the Barcelona first team, yet already finds himself starting a game for La Roja in a competitive (well, sort of) semi final. His fourth start as a professional will be for his national team. It’s astonishing, however you look at it.

At just 17 years and 62 days, he will become the youngest player to ever feature for Spain’s senior side. Ansu Fati set the record just a couple of years ago, and it looked like one that might last a while. In fact, it’s been smashed already.

The reaction on Twitter was pretty explosive, as you might expect:

Posted by

Tags Gavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.