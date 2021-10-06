The lesser known name among La Liga’s creative masters so far this season

With Leo Messi gone, and a feeling that there’s a “changing of the guard” all round La Liga – who will be the creative talents running the league now?

With 8 games of the new season played already, we can look to the stats to guide us. It’s only a shaky picture of who the stars are, but there can be no doubting that the players with the most “key passes” per game are among the division’s best playmakers.

WhoScored have Betis’ creative hub Nabil Fekir first, with Athletic’s icon Iker Muniain second.

They have some lead over the rest of the pack. Next is Sevilla’s left sided menace Marcos Acuna, followed by the big boys – Memphis Depay from Barcelona and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

The rest of the top ten is equaly familiar – Jesus Navas, Carlos Soler, Sergio Canales, Eden Hazard, and perhaps the only surprise face – Adrian Embarba of Espanyol, who have impressed since their promotion. Keep your eyes on them, and Embarba in particular.