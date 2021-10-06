Team news: Spain’s XI to face Italy in Nations League semi final

Spain face Italy in the Nations League semi finals tonight in Milan, and the team has just been announced.

Despite the fact that this is (in theory anyway) a competitive game with a place in the final on the line, Spain pick a heavily changed team, featuring new faces and a lack of established stars.

Gavi makes his national team debut, having barely played a senior competitive game in his life, while Chelsea full backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta return from the wilderness on the flanks.

The central defensive partnership of Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres must be one of the strongest in international football.

You can see the team in the graphic from the Spanish FA embedded here:

🚨 ¡¡RECORDAMOS NUESTRA ALINEACIÓN!! 💪🏽 Así salimos en estas semifinales de la #NationsLeague ante Italia. ¡¡A POR TODAS, EQUIPO!!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Z5mygQBOz4 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 6, 2021

Pablo Sarabia leads the line, with Ferran Torres and the versatile Mikel Oyarzabal out wide.

Apart from Gavi, the rest of the midfield provides the team’s experienced core, in the form of Koke and Sergio Busquets.