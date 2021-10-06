Getafe La Liga

Quique Sanchez-Flores returns to Getafe for third spell as manager

Quique Sanchez Flores has been confirmed as the new Getafe manager.

The Spaniard returns for his third spell at the club on the outskirts of Madrid, the first having lasted a season and the second just a month. He will hope that this stay is longer – although there are no guarantees.

The coach’s deal only runs until June, which tells you everything you need to know.

This is a roll of the dice on both sides. The post-Pepe Bordalas era was always going to be difficult for Getafe, and finding a new identity is their priority.

Sanchez-Flores, on the other hand, has had a few bad jobs in a row now, and needs to recover what was once an impressive reputation as an up and coming coach. His last spell as a manager, at Watford, saw him sacked without achieving a win. Getafe only have one point to their name so far this season, so things can only get better.

