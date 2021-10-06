La Liga’s most in form team climbs to top of the table

A quick look at the La Liga table shows things pretty much as you’d expect them to be – Real and Atletico Madrid at the top, Getafe, Levante and Alaves at the bottom.

But a look a little closer at the numbers reveals some interesting things.

After Real Madrid’s defeat against Espanyol at the weekend, they’re no longer the most in form team in Spain. That title must surely go to Real Sociedad, who have won 4 and drawn 2 of the last 6. They have climbed to 3rd, overtaking Sevilla.

The Basques are now level on points with the two Madrid clubs, and already looking set for another strong season battling at the top. A league title is a little ambitious – but given the strong start they’ve made, we wouldn’t rule anything out.

They’re still going strong in the Europa League too – could this be the season they finally make an impact in Europe, or will it be their continental adventures that slow their title charge?