Barcelona consider Man City star and Bundesliga talent for attacking reinforcement

This Barcelona team have really put themselves in trouble with their transfer business over the last ten years, and their squad looks weaker than it has in years.

They have managed to clear some space on the books however, and if they can shift another slew of players this winter, they may be able to actually start signing players.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the club is focused on attacking options – with Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig a long term target, and Raheem Sterling of Man City a more recent one.

Sterling doesn’t seem like a great fit at Barca, but on the other hand his speed and directness could count for a lot, and his eye for goal is desperately needed at a club which has lost so many stars.

Olmo feels like more of a natural Barcelona footballer, but one without the cutting edge that Sterling has. If Memphis settles as a striker, Olmo playing behind him could be a brilliant option.