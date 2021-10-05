Spartak Moscow make joke out of Barcelona over social media outage

Spartak Moscow have poked fun at Barcelona over their ongoing crisis.

Barca have had a difficult few months, losing the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the wake of a financial crisis before embarking upon a disappointing start to the season.

As we head into the second international break, Barcelona are fresh from losing their unbeaten start to the season, ninth in the table, and they have managed their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign.

After years of dominance, such a fall leaves Barca open to criticism, and they have quickly become the butt of many jokes.

The latest has come courtesy of Spartak Moscow, who made a joke out of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram temporarily going offline by mentioning Barca.

Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks 😔 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 4, 2021

The Russian side’s Twitter account posted: “Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks.”

A cheeky dig from Spartak, but Barca can rise above it knowing they are playing Champions League football this season, despite their troubles, while Spartak will have to focus on domestic affairs.