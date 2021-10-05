Manchester City star Raheem Sterling might just be interested in a move to Barcelona.

Barca will be hoping to strengthen come January having seen their squad significantly weakened over the course of the summer.

Ronald Koeman‘s men look devoid of quality – though injuries haven’t helped – and they could do with some fresh blood in the winter.

Consequently, Manchester City star Sterling has been linked, with the winger having fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Sterling has only started twice in the Premier League this season, and he might just be willing to move on for more regular football.

According to Sport, the England international has already given the ‘ok’ to a move to Barcelona, too.

Though, the move is only possible if it is done as part of an initial loan deal.

Barca will have just €16million to spend in the January transfer window, though salary is not a factor due to the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the summer.