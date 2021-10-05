Former Barcelona and Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has backed Ronald Koeman.

Koeman is under intense pressure at Camp Nou having overseen a poor run of results.

Barca have won just one of their last six games, starting their Champions League campaign in historically bad fashion, losing their first two group stage games.

There were various reports last week claiming that Barca president Joan Laporta was looking for a replacement for Koeman.

But with no takers, it seems the Dutchman will remain in charge, or at least for now, with three difficult games coming up.

Barcelona face Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv and Real Madrid after the international break, and that’s a huge week or so for Koeman.

But in the meantime, former Barca striker Kluivert has backed Koeman, telling Marca during a La Liga event: “Barcelona are in a difficult moment and they have to get out of it as soon as possible.

“I haven’t spoken with Koeman but his dismissal is the easiest. You have to let him work.

“You have to give him time to manage the team after so much change.

“The situation at Barcelona can only be fixed with sporting results and I hope that it will be soon.”

Koeman will likely have three more games to fight for his future given Barcelona’s struggles to find a replacement.

The Blaugrana are keen to avoid a stop-gap, hoping to appoint a long-term boss to lead their project if they do decide to move on from their current head coach.