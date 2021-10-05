Former Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has exposed Ronald Koeman’s hypocrisy.

Pjanic’s time at Barcelona so far has been rather disastrous, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international international only managing 19 La Liga appearances following his arrival on an inflated deal in 2020.

The midfielder has now left Barca, or at least temporarily, joining Besiktas on loan before the Turkish transfer window closed.

And after his departure, he spoke out about Barca boss Koeman and the way he was treated by the Dutchman.

He said, as cited by Marca: “I still don’t know exactly what Koeman wanted. He didn’t try to explain things to me or to try to find a solution.

“It was me who was going to ask him what he wanted from me, about his position, whether I am doing bad or good and to see if he could put me in the team quicker… to be useful.

“In a season, you need 17-18 players to win titles. But for him, there were no problems with my game, he didn’t give me answers.”

That explanation is particularly interesting because of what Koeman has said about his own future recently.

Asked recently whether he was being disrespected by the club amid reports they were searching for a replacement, he said: “What do you think? It’s not even about being good or bad. For me, it’s the treatment that matters.”

That ‘treatment’ he was referring to was because of the lack of clarity from those above him on his future.

But you have to wonder how that differs when it comes to Pjanic, who was left in the dark over his position by Koeman.

It seems that, for Koeman, the treatment only matters when he wants it to, and while both instances are indeed wrong – clubs, managers and players are better served managing relationships by being open and clear – this game is simply too public to hold double standards in the way the Dutchman is attempting.