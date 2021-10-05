Luis Enrique speaks ahead of Italy rematch while Leonardo hits out at Real Madrid

Luis Enrique believes Italy are the national side most similar to his La Roja team

La Roja face Italy tomorrow evening at San Siro in Milan in the first semi-final of the Nations League. Belgium take on France the following evening at Juventus Stadium in Turin in the other semi-final, meaning that this edition of the Final Four boasts the reigning World Cup winners and European Championship winners.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo hits out at Real Madrid for lacking respect

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has laid bare in an interview with RMC Sport that he wanted to leave the club this past summer, but sporting director Leonardo isn’t taking the airing of such business lightly. Speaking in L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS, the Brazilian harshly criticised the attitude Real Madrid, Mbappe’s suitors, have taken throughout the saga, specifically that of Karim Benzema, Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Cristiano Ronald after meeting him at Old Trafford

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after getting his picture taken with him in the aftermath of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Portuguese didn’t look to be in the best humour as he left the pitch following a disappointing result, but he was all smiles as his posed with Khabib, one of the UFC’s most talented fighters.

