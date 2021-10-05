Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting him at Old Trafford

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after getting his picture taken with him in the aftermath of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Portuguese didn’t look to be in the best humour as he left the pitch following a disappointing result, but he was all smiles as his posed with Khabib, one of the UFC’s most talented fighters.

He is a best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World 🌍 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/CwehesVlFK — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 5, 2021

“He’s the best ever,” Khabib wrote of Cristiano. “Keep doing your thing, champ, you inspire millions of people around the world.” The Portuguese returned to United this summer and has been in excellent form, scoring five goals in six games. He came from Italy, where he had just spent three years with Juventus that saw him score 101 goals in 134 games. He’s best known, of course, for his spell in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid where he recorded an incredible 450 goals in 438 games.

Despite his triumphant return to the club he left Madrid for in the summer of 2009, Cristiano has been unable to inspire United to the imperious start to the season he would have wanted. The English club are fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City and Everton but one off Liverpool and two off league leaders Chelsea.