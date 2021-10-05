Jurgen Klopp turned down Barcelona around a year ago amid fresh interest.

Barca have recently been putting the feelers out to see if they can find a replacement for struggling head coach Ronald Koeman.

And one of the men linked with the job has been Liverpool boss Klopp, who is said to have an admirer in Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

Though, Klopp has already made it clear to some in Catalonia that he won’t be making the switch to Camp Nou.

According to Sport, during the pre-candidate selection for the Barcelona presidency last year, Jordi Farre called Klopp’s representatives to see if the German would be interested in replacing Koeman.

Farre continue pressing after an initial ‘no’, but he was then told that Klopp intends to take a break after his time at Liverpool comes to an end.

Klopp has been with Liverpool since 2015, and he is under contract until 2024.