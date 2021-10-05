Javier Tebas claims Joan Laporta was so keen on La Liga’s CVC deal that he wanted to speed it up.

The deal caused plenty of controversy this summer with the majority of clubs signing up.

In short, clubs received a large sum of cash this summer to help them navigate their way through the financial difficulties caused by coronavirus, but in return, they signed away 10% of profits to investment company CVC.

One of the upsides of the deal is that the inflow of cash allowed teams to increase their La Liga spending limits, and that was supposed to include Barcelona.

The deal would have allowed Barca to keep Lionel Messi amid their reduced spending limit, but after a late change of heart, they joined Real Madrid, as well as Athletic Club and Real Oviedo in rejecting it.

Many feel that is down to Barcelona’s relationship with the Super League project, something La Liga chief Tebas has regularly claimed.

And in his latest interview, this time with COPE, Tebas has claimed Laporta was so keen on the deal, he called in July to ask if it could be accelerated.

“In the month of July, we had a deal with Laporta,” Tebas claimed.

“I also received a call from Laporta telling me: ‘can we accelerate it? Messi is feeling nervous’

“In the end, the Barcelona president backed down. I am convinced that Florentino (Perez) is behind Laporta’s rejection of CVC.”