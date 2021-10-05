La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched fresh criticism towards Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez.

Tebas and Perez are not exactly good friends, especially after the whole Super League saga, which was led by the latter.

Perez made a number of controversial claims during his launch of the ill-fated project, claiming that football was ‘dying’ and that domestic leagues weren’t doing enough.

That was seen as, not only an attack on football, but an attack on La Liga by Tebas, who has once again called out Perez.

“Florentino doesn’t want La Liga to grow because if it happens, his Super League project falls,” he told COPE.

“I’m not fighting with (Joan) Laporta. Of him, and of Barca, there are critics, but the Florentino Perez theme is much more profound because he is absolutely wrong about what La Liga should be, while Barca are not profoundly ideologized.”

Barcelona president Laporta locked horns with Tebas over the summer amid his club’s financial issues.

Though, it seems Tebas’ true beef is with Perez, who remains convinced he can pull off a Super League.

Having said that, any Super League project is now virtually dead due to Premier League clubs agreeing a new owners’ charter which severely punishes any involvement in such a project.