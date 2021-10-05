Darwin Nunez reveals Ronald Araujo told him something during Benfica’s defeat of Barcelona

Darwin Nunez was a thorn in Barcelona’s side during last week’s Champions League fixture with Benfica in Lisbon. The Portuguese outfit beat the visiting Catalans at a canter, winning 3-0 thanks in large part to the two goals provided by Nunez.

Ronald Araujo, a fellow Uruguayan, was on the opposing side, and found it tough to deal with his compatriot throughout a torrid evening. They’re now together with the Uruguayan national team ahead of this international break’s qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup. Uruguay will face Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

Nunez, in comments carried by Diario Sport, revealed that the pair exchanged words during Benfica v Barcelona. “When you pass me, take it easy,” Araujo jokingly told him during the game. Nunez joined Benfica from Almeria in the summer of 2020, whom he joined from famed Uruguayan outfit Penarol. Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River, and has earned a name as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the game.