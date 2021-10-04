Villarreal are on the verge of signing former Tottenham star Serge Aurier.

The Yellow Submarine are no strangers to signing former Spurs stars, already in possession of Juan Foyth and Etienne Capoue.

But they plan to add to that collection with the capture of former Tottenham full-back Aurier today.

The Ivory Coast international left Spurs in late August having come to a mutual agreement to cancel his contract.

He is now a free agent, and Villarreal are going to snap him up to add pace to the right-back position with Unai Emery having worked with Aurier during his PSG days.

Foyth has been doing an excellent job in the position, but when the Argentine is not available, replacement Mario Gaspar tends to lack pace.

Aurier will address that, and it’s expected he will complete his move today.

The 28-year-old is already in Castellon, he has already been given a tour of the ground, and he is expected to put pen-to-paper today.