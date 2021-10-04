Just one unbeaten team remains in La Liga following Sevilla’s slip-up on Sunday night.

Sevilla were beaten by strugglers Granada on Sunday night away from home following Ruben Rochina’s stunning strike.

It was Granada’s first win of the season, Robert Moreno saving his job with the win, while Sevilla kissed goodbye to their unbeaten record.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men became the second team to lose their unbeaten record on Sunday after Real Madrid also slipped up.

Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 away to Espanyol, and that leaves just one team unbeaten in La Liga.

Villarreal continued their unbeaten start with an impressive home display against Real Betis, winning 2-0.

It was only the Yellows’ second win of the season having drawn five times, but they are now the only unbeaten team remaining in La Liga heading into the second international break.

Unai Emery’s men face Osasuna at home in their first game back after the break.