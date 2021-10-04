Real Madrid have been dealt a potential injury blow following their shock defeat to Espanyol.

Goals from Raul de Tomas and Aleix Vidal were enough to see off Los Blancos at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday, despite a reply from Karim Benzema.

That was the first defeat of the season for Carlo Ancelotti‘s men, but it’s not the only blow they suffered across the course of the afternoon.

During half-time, Eduardo Camavinga had to be withdrawn and replaced by Rodrygo.

It has since been revealed that Camavinga suffered a heavy blow to his left foot.

The young midfielder will now be examined over the international break to determine the injury he suffered.

Ancelotti will be hoping it is nothing serious with Camavinga having impressed since his late summer arrival.

Fortunately for the 18-year-old, he now has the international break to get back to full fitness ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Athletic Club in just under two weeks.